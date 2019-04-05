Volquest.com

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has a vacancy to fill on his staff. Barnes’ longtime assistant Rob Lanier is the new head coach at Georgia State.

Georgia State is proud to welcome Tennessee Associate Head Coach Rob Lanier to the #PantherFamily as our new men's basketball head coach. Release: https://t.co/XB8Dzd2qCl pic.twitter.com/W9iAYH2K2w

Lanier has been with Barnes for the last 10 years including the last four in Knoxville as Barnes’ associate head coach. During that span, Lanier helped the Vols reach the NCAA tournament twice and a share of the SEC's regular season title. This season, Lanier and the Vols won 31 games before losing to Purdue in overtime 99-94 in the Sweet Sixteen.





This will be Lanier’s second stint as a head coach. Lanier spent four years as the head coach at Siena from 2001-05. During that span, the Saints posted a 58-70 mark and advanced to one NCAA Tournament and one NIT.