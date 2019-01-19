Rick Barnes looking for a tournament brand of play
When the polls come out on Monday, the Vols could be the No. 1 ranked team in the country. Depending on what happens later tonight at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it will be either them or Virginia, one...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news