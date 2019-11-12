Barnes looking for improvement in second game
Tennessee (1-0) returns to the hardwood tonight for the second time this season, welcoming visiting Murray State (1-0) to Knoxville. The Vols opened the season a week ago with a 78-63 win over UNC-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news