Rick Barnes' message: Be proud but don't be satisfied
Tennessee (16-1) ascended to the No. 1 spot in both the AP and USAToday/Coaches Poll this week, for only the second time in the history of the program and the first time the Vols have climbed that ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news