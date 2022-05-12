Barnes' newest Vol kept him in suspense
For the last several weeks, the rumor mill surrounding Julian Phillips’ college choice has been in high gear.Through it all Phillips stayed low key and quiet. Thursday afternoon Phillips ended the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news