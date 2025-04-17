Baseball America projects Tennessee as just outside No. 1 overall seed

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) blows a kiss to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As baseball season creeps up on the end of the regular season, the picture of the NCAA Tournament is getting clearer and clearer. This includes Tennessee baseball positioned toward the top of many projections as it looks to defend its national title crown. Here's where Baseball America lists the Vols in their most recent edition of projecting the Field of 64. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

What seed Tennessee baseball is projected for the NCAA Tournament, potential path back to College World Series

Baseball America projects Tennessee to be the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. This puts the Vols in line to host for the regional and super regional rounds. In the Vols' region, it'd welcome 2-seed Louisville, 3-seed McNeese State and 4-seed Fairfield. The winner of the two-loss elimination bracket hosted in Knoxville would move on to the super regional stage. If Tennessee survives, it'd also host the super regional. This is matched up with the No. 15 overall seed TCU. Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello was an assistant coach there from 2011-13. Associate head coach Josh Elander also played at TCU and coached there as a student assistant in 2016. Other options out of the projected Fort Worth Regional are 2-seed Coastal Carolina, 3-seed Texas A&M (who took two of three games against Tennessee in Knoxville earlier this season) and 4-seed Gonzaga. The winner of the super regional's best of three series would be sent to the Men's College World Series in Omaha as one of the eight final teams.

Where Tennessee baseball is ranked this week

Coming off a series win at Ole Miss, Tennessee baseball moved up in most major polls. The Vols are a consensus top-five team in the country via the four most popular rankings. - D1Baseball: No. 4 (Up one spot) - Baseball America: No. 2 (Up two spots) - USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 3 (Up one spot) - Perfect Game: No. 5 (No movement)

Up next for Tennessee baseball