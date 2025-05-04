Tennessee football offensive line transfer headed to the Big 12

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Ayden Bussell (64) reacts after a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

One of Tennessee football's departing offensive linemen has found his new home. Ayden Bussell, a former guard who entered the transfer portal in the spring window, has committed to West Virginia inside the Big 12. He was the final uncommitted departure from the Vols' program in this window. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Bussell is one of two offensive line transfers departing from Tennessee in the spring window. The other was reserve tackle Larry Johnson III who is headed to Colorado. Other departures on the offensive side of the ball are quarterback Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) and wide receiver Dayton Sneed (North Carolina). On defense, John Slaughter (Colorado), Christian Charles (Virginia) and Jakobe Thomas (Miami) are leaving. This made a total of just seven departures in the window.

Bussell played two seasons at Tennessee before departing. As a true freshman, he did not see any game action. As a redshirt freshman, he played in three games. His college debut came against Chattanooga in the team's 2024 opener. He played 17 snaps at right guard while earning a 57.8 PFF grade. In week three, he played 31 snaps in the win over Kent State. He earned an impressive 80.2 PFF grade for his time in that game. His final appearance came against UTEP where he saw 14 snaps for a 59.9 grade. This gives him three years of eligibility remaining. With his final season, barring unpredictable circumstances, being the 2027 season, he's just missing out on a rematch against Tennessee with the Mountaineers. In 2028, the Vols meet West Virginia in Charlotte on Sept. 2.