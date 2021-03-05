VolQuest - Basevols host Georgia State

Tennessee returns to the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium to face Georgia State this weekend after going on the road for a midweek win at Austin Peay.





The Panthers looked like an easy weekend sweep for Tennessee before the season, being picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East division. Georgia State has proven to be anything but that in the first two weeks of the season, earning a 4-6 record while facing three ranked opponents and Georgia.





Georgia State wasn’t just able to steal a few games against top level teams but has only been outscored 60-61 in the first 10 games, and the Panthers will be full of confidence after dominating No. 10 Georgia Tech Wednesday night.





“They’re not scared,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “That’s step one. They’re definitely not scared. It starts with the scheduling but as a coach you can’t do all the work once the game starts it has to be the players performing that way, and clearly from watching a little bit of video so far and seeing the results that’s the case. … They certainly can’t do this without talent. We know a handful of guys on that roster that we recruited that are SEC caliber athletes that are getting their opportunity to play there and are doing their thing.”





Smaller schools having success against top 25 teams has been a common theme in the young season and Tennessee saw that first hand last weekend, dropping two games to Indiana State.





The Vols haven’t been alone though as mid majors have beaten D1Baseball’s top 25 teams 22 times in the first two weekends of the season and five times in the first two mid weeks of the season.





“The theme will continue all year long,” Vitello said. “Every team will be good. Because of COVID-19, because of the shortened draft— college baseball— this might be its finest year and a great year to accumulate more fans.”





Georgia State’s success on the field has been in large part due to the strong play of its freshmen and sophomores.





At the plate, Georgia State’s most effective hitter has been freshman Will Mize. Mize is hitting .412 with two homers and eight RBIs on the season while splitting his time at shortstop and as a designated hitter.





Behind Mize, Georgia State’s offensive production has been balanced with six Panthers driving in five runs or more through the first 10 games. Freshman center fielder Kyle Riesselmann has been one of Georgia State’s most effective hitters, recording a .296 batting average and six RBIs while starting eight games.





Senior catcher Elian Merejo has been one of the few upperclassmen making major contributions for the Panthers, hitting two homers and providing some power to Georgia State’s lineup.





On the mound, sophomore right hander Ryan Watson has been Georgia State’s Friday starter and most effective arm. Through two starts, Watson has a 2.70 ERA and was fantastic in five innings against Vanderbilt, allowing just one run while striking out seven.





“Big body, very athletic,” Vitello said of Watson. “Kind of loose, real proper movements, it looks pleasing to the eye if you’re a scout. Where he’s from and what he’s done he’s been in competitive situations so he’s not going to be scared. He doesn’t have overpowering stuff if you’re going to look at some of the first rounders we’ll have to face

in our league, but his stuff doesn’t skip a beat if you’re going to set it next to other SEC weekend starters.”





Behind Watson, Georgia State’s weekend starters have struggled. This weekend will be the Panthers’ first three game weekend series, but just three players have made two starts for Georgia State as the Panthers changed their Saturday afternoon pitcher from the first weekend to the second.





Sophomore LHP Seth Clark has started Georgia State’s first Saturday game both weekends and after being decent in his first start, Clark was rocked at Vanderbilt, giving up five runs in just one inning of action in Nashville.





Freshman Chad Treadwell has recorded a 4.05 ERA in six innings of action as Georgia State’s Sunday starter. The Asheville, North Carolina native didn’t allow a run against West Virginia before giving up four to the Commodores.





It's been Georgia State’s bullpen that has led to a bulk of its success this season. Like Tennessee’s bullpen, the Panthers are deep with quality options including six pitchers with a 3.00 ERA or better.





Sophomore right hander Rafael Acosta has been excellent for Georgia State allowing no runs in six innings of action this season. Freshman Camren Landry has also yet to give up a run while striking out six batters in four innings.





Finally, freshman Joseph Brandon has been another workhorse out of the bullpen, recording a 1.50 ERA in six innings this season.





First pitch from Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Friday night. However, both teams have discussed moving the series opener up an hour due to potential cold weather.