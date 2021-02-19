VolQuest - Basevols returning plenty to the plate

Tennessee returns all but two major pieces from a lineup that scored a nation best 180 runs last season and hit 31 home runs, good for second in the nation.

Those numbers were a bit skewed by a weak non conference schedule, the Vols opponents combined for a 58-99 record, but it was clear Tennessee’s lineup had more firepower in 2020 then it did in 2019.

“I do see that trend continuing,” senior pitcher WIll Heflin said of the power surge. “We hit a lot of home runs in the fall. We hit a lot of home runs in that early part last spring. … They put in the work. They’re in the cage all the time. They have really good approaches in the box. If you throw them a strike they’re going to hammer it and if you try to get them to chase, then they’re really good at laying off it. We have a really tenacious lineup. It’s not just a bunch of guys going up there trying to hit the long ball. I think you’d see our strikeout numbers be really high if that was the case. They do a really good job of getting on base and doing team at-bats. I think the home runs are just a result of having a good approach and hitting the ball hard.

The question for Tennessee’s lineup is whether they can take success against lesser arms and apply that night after night in the SEC while trying to replace a pair of outfielders (Al Soularie and Zach Daniels) that combined for 35 home runs and 91 RBIs the last two seasons.

All five of Tennessee’s infield starters from a season ago return after combining for 13 home runs and 58 RBIs in 17 games a season ago.

Luc Lipcius will start at first base, hoping 2021 will help him see a full season after his 2018 and 19 seasons were cut short due to injury.

Lipcius was overshadowed by his brother Andre for the first part of his Tennessee career as Luc struggled, but in 33 games over the last two seasons, the southpaw is hitting .337 with 19 extra base hits and 39 RBIs.

Defense has been a huge emphasis in Vitello’s first three seasons and the Vols’ middle infield should be great there again in 2021.

Senior Liam Spence was known as a strong defender coming out of Central Arizona College but the Aussie surprised coaches with his bat, hitting .346 with one homer and 12 RBIs. Spence’s strong start was similar to the shortstop he replaced, Ricky Martinez’s in 2019.

Transferring from Grayson College, Martinez jumped out strong, hitting .400 in the pre conference slate before fading out and hitting .279 on the season.

Can Spence remain a strong hitter against the nation’s best? That remains to be seen, but at the very least Spence gives the Vols’ a grade glove at shortstop.

Max Ferguson, a preseason First Team All American selection by Baseball America, bounced back from a wrist injury that ended his freshman year with a strong sophomore campaign. Hitting leadoff, Ferguson tallied a .333/.462/.524 split. Ferguson is a complete player, stealing nine bases a season ago.

Ferguson is a versatile player who could see time at first base and even in center field if needed. If the lefties power continues to develop the way it did from his freshman to sophomore season, Ferguson will be seeing a big payday in June.

Ferguson and Spence, along with third baseman Jake Rucker, could make up the top of the lineup but also provide the strong defense that’s been a staple of Vitello’s teams in Knoxville.

“Those are three positions where Frank (Anderson) and I— and I’m sure Josh (Ehlander) would be on board with this— we want defense,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “To have the luxury to have guys playing those crucial hands team positions on defense be capable of hitting anywhere in the order, it’s a luxury.”

Rounding out the infield are fellow members of the 2018 signing class Rucker and Connor Pavolony.

Like Ferguson, Rucker (third base) and Pavolony (catcher) were starters as freshmen on the 2019 team that ended the Vols’ 14 year NCAA Tournament drought. As sophomores, the trio were largely responsible for Tennessee’s offensive explosion, especially via the long ball.

On top of combining for seven homers in 17 games after hitting just one in 61 games in 2019, the duo each hit over .335 and combined for 15 extra base hits and 25 RBIs in 2020 compared to 20 extra base hits and 47 RBIs the season before.

Pavolony’s play has earned him the reputation as one of the SEC’s best catchers and Rucker was named to Baseball America’s All American Third Team.

ETSU transfer Jackson Greer will backup Pavolony and should be an offensive upgrade over Pavolony’s backup the past two seasons, Landon Gray. The former Central standout hit .259 with four homers and 10 RBIs for the Bucs a season ago.

Senior Pete Derkay has moved from first base to catcher this offseason but should see most of his playing time as a designated or pinch hitter.

Trey Lipscomb, another member of the class of 2018, should provide depth at third base allowing the versatile Rucker to play other positions if needed. Sophomore Joel Ortega will also provide depth in the infield.

Sophomore Jorel Ortega missed his freshman season due to injury but has impressed coaches and could push Ferguson and Spence for playing time up the middle.

“Jorel Ortega is just a guy that loves to play,” Vitello said. “He bounces around, talks a lot, very enthusiastic, very confident body language. I think he has a real feel for how to fit. On top of that he’s a high school shortstop who can play anywhere on the infield.”

Tennessee’s outfield has more questions than its infield as it has to replace Soularie and Daniels. However, the unit is still talented with Vitello saying he sees “more than three” that could play in the majors.

“There hasn’t been separation and that’s frustrating for this guy because we have to decide who the nine guys are on Friday,” Vitello said. “It is a very talented outfield, and a couple guys like Christian Scott and Evan Russell are guys that are swinging it as well

as anybody. I think Jordan Beck would have broke— if we had anything tracking exit velo the other day— he may have broke the dang thing. And Drew Gilbert probably one-upped him with a ball he hit off the right field wall. He only got a single out of it, he hit it so hard. A fun group out there.”

Evan Russell won’t blow you away with anything he does, but the senior is a reliable bat and solid defender on top of being one of the team leaders. Russell has hit .274 and .271, respectively, the last two seasons, combining for eight homers and 51 RBIs. Russell could play either right or left field.

Sophomore Drew Gilbert impressed a season ago on both the mound and at the plate. Gilbert hit .350/.490/.500 in 40 at bats a season ago and could be in for the second season jump that Pavolony, Rucker and Ferguson saw last season.

Gilbert hit one homer and three doubles a season ago, and despite being just 5-foot-9 brings real power to the Tennessee lineup. The Minnesota native’s role as a relief pitcher could make it hard for him to start every day in centerfield, but Gilbert’s bat could make it difficult for Vitello to keep him off the lineup card, whether that’s in the outfield or as a designated hitter.

Jordan Beck is another sophomore outfielder that impressed in a legitimate role as a freshman a season ago. The Huntsville, Alabama native came in with a college body and impressed immediately, hitting a home run over top ranked Texas Tech in the Round Rock Classic.

A staple near the top of the Vols’ lineup, Beck hit .275 with a homer and 9 RBIs as a freshman.

Junior Christian Scott has impressed coaches this winter, especially with a jump in power after hitting just two extra base hits his first two seasons. Scott has solid speed and is possibly Tennessee’s best glove in the outfield. If he can be consistent with his bat, Scott should be a regular sight in the Vols’ lineup.

Freshman Kyle Booker is one of the few newcomers that could really earn a role in Tennessee’s lineup. The Southhaven, Mississippi native ranked as Perfect Game’s 224th best player in the 2020 class and at the very least should provide quality depth for UT.

After getting carried by the pitching for much of Tennessee’s run to the NCAA Tournamentin 2019, the Vols’ lineup woke up in the shortened 2020 season. This season, Tennessee will look to prove that its offensive success wasn’t a fluke caused by poor opponents but something that can help carry the Vols as they get their weekend

rotation set.