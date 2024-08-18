PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Best special teams unit Tennessee has had? Here's why Mike Ekeler thinks so

Tennessee special teams coach Mike Ekeler on the sideline during the Vols' game at Florida during the 2023 season.
Tennessee special teams coach Mike Ekeler on the sideline during the Vols' game at Florida during the 2023 season. (Andrew Ferguson / Tennessee)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Mike Ekeler isn't tempering expectations.

The Tennessee special teams coordinator might have had an out on Saturday when asked about previously touting his unit as the best he's had in four years with the program. He didn't take it. Instead he doubled down—with confidence.

"I didn't say that (it could be the best special teams unit he's had). I said that it will be," Ekeler said following the Vols' 13th practice of fall camp. "This is year four. Our guys understand what we’re asking from them. Each year we push the envelope to get better. These guys buy in, they get it, they see it every single day."

Special team has been a strong suit for Tennessee over the last three seasons, and Ekeler has evidence to back it up.

A year ago, it was special teams that helped the Vols get to nine wins, like when punter Jackson Ross downed a punt inside 5-yard line against Texas A&M and essentially forced the Aggies to boot it back to Dee Williams who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

Williams is now with the Seattle Seahawks. Jaylen McCollough, another Tennessee special teamer last season, has also had an impressive preseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ekeler has made certain his current players watch those highlights and they've serves as a good sales pitch to the importance of playing special teams. For the long term, it could provide job security in the NFL. In the interim, it could be the difference in Tennessee's season.

"All these guys that have been their teammates and they see it and and they want it," Ekeler said. "Because ultimately they want to be the best player they can be right now and they want to play this game as long as they can. And they get the fact that, your skillset, that’s all you got. So your knowledge, your technique, either you got it or you don’t...I challenge them. So guys, first scrimmage, this is a preseason game.

"You’re walking out there, your play books are on the line. We’re going put some rated-R you know what on film, NFL teach tape, grade-A shizzay and they take pride in it.”

If the tape isn't enough, look at the numbers. Tennessee has allowed just 23 yards on punt returns in three season while accounting for 900 of its own in that same span.

Keeping up those numbers has served as a motivator in the Vols' on-going competition at kick and punt returner as they look to replace Williams, who carried most of the load the last two years.

Speedy wide receiver Squirrel White is an understandable option. Running back Cam Seldon saw much of his playing time on special teams as a freshman, returning three kicks. Even running back DeSean Bishop has been involved in kickoff return during fall camp.

Then there's the newcomers. Jermod McCoy, a transfer defensive back from Oregon State, has returned punts. So has heralded freshman Boo Carter.

“We’ve got some dynamic guys with the ball in their hands," Ekeler said. "Our guys take great pride in this. And it’s going to be no different this year. This will be our best unit, period.”

Who will spearhead the kick and punt return games aren't the only questions the coaching staff is looking to answer less than two weeks before the season begins.

After having two experienced kickers who began their careers elsewhere in Chase McGrath and, most recently, Charles Campbell, place-kicking duties are also up for grabs with three options to choose from.

Josh Turbyville has some advantages, having been in the program for more than two years now and experience as the primary kickoff specialist in 2023. J.T. Carver is heading into his fourth season, but has just one career game on his resume, while Max Gilbert redshirted as a true freshman.

"We got three guys that could pretty much start anywhere in the country. Max (Gilbert) has done an awesome job. (Turbyville) just keeps getting better. And J.T. (Carver), man, since the day we walked in here, he just grinds and he works his tail off," Ekeler said. "So we like the competition we’ve got. And what’s really cool about it though, I’ve been a lot of teams rooms over the years and our guys are so tight knit. And obviously it’s like a quarterback. There’s one ball, only one guy can go out there and those guys all want that job.

But they truly have a great camaraderie. They truly help each other and they pull for each other in the right way. So the chemistry in that room is as good as I’ve ever seen.”

There's far less questions at punter, where professional Australian rules football star turned Freshman All-SEC selection Jackson Ross is the headliner.

Ross, known for his rugby style punts and ability to kick from both feet, had a bit a learning curve to start last season but conquered it midway through to become one of the best in the league with 22 of his 55 punts being downed inside of the 20-yard-line and 17 inside of the 10.

"We’ve built a system around (Ross) and it’s been hand-in-hand around his skillset," Ekeler said. "We’ve got a lot of things that we’ve put in in this offseason that I’m beyond excited to roll out there. So what’s next about him? ...He’s going get better and better and better. We’ve been in the scrimmage a couple times in Neyland and he’s at 14 pooches and two of them have been on the six and the rest have been inside the four. That’s a damn weapon.

"I told you guys, I screwed up the first game last year and I told you he was going be a damn weapon. I didn’t lie.”

