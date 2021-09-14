Beyond the Box Score
Each week, with the help of the folks from Pro Football Focus we go Beyond the Box Score to look at how each individual player performed on the field. Today we take a look back at the 41-34 loss to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news