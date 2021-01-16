 VolQuest - BIG Kat Bryant becomes newest Vol with transfer from Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 18:30:52 -0600') }} football

BIG Kat Bryant becomes newest Vol with transfer from Auburn

Austin Price • VolQuest
@AustinPriceless

Tennessee added some help in their ability to rush the quarterback with the addition of Big Kat Bryant on Saturday night.

Bryant announced his intentions to transfer from Auburn earlier this week. He played high school ball for Vol assistant Shelton Felton and played for new defense of assistant Kevin Steele at Auburn.

