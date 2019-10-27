Big O likes that he’s ‘big priority’ for Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols
Briarcrest Christian High School four star standout Omari Thomas has been on Tennessee’s campus multiple times.
He spent the weekend in Knoxville on his official visit taking in the Vols 41-21 win over South Carolina and left Rocky Top impressed with everything.
“It’s always good when I’m at Knoxville and it was just the atmosphere was crazy,” Thomas said of the weekend.
The 6-5, 300 pound defensive tackle has long been a priority for the Vols. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been very hands on in Thomas’ recruitment and the product Pruitt’s program put on the field in Saturday’s win was important for Thomas to see.
“It just showed what the fans are like there and that Pruitt has it going the right way,” Thomas said.
“I like the culture and the environment of the school it’s great. The atmosphere of the game Saturday was very good.“
Pruitt and running backs coach David Johnson have made Thomas feel like the biggest priority in recent months. That has not only stood out to him, but he very much likes the idea of being the guy the staff covets.
“It means a lot to be a top priority and it just shows that they believe I am able to come in contribute to the program.”
And as for his relationship with Johnson, the two continue to build quite a strong bond.
“Coach Johnson is a really good person very down to earth,” Thomas said. “He just wants what is best for other people and he knows how to get what he wants out of his players. He is a great person.”
It’s not just the staff at Tennessee. It’s players like Keshawn Lawrence and the Whitehaven trio that have been hitting ‘Big O’ up to push the orange agenda.
“ I hear from them quite a bit,” Thomas said “They do really good job of recruiting me as a player. They say they want me to come in and really be a face for the program and help change things.“
And Thomas would just add to Tennessee’s focus on the city of Memphis under Pruitt.
“UT is recruiting Memphis really hard now,” Thomas said.
Thomas will play at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. He has long wanted to announce his decision at that game and is looking for a school that can help mold him in several areas.
“I want a family environment, place to be myself, comfortable, and just a place I can be developed on and off the field. I just want to be comfortable as well come in and have a chance to play early,” Thomas offered.
Thomas was accompanied by his parents and older sister to Rocky Top. The family will help him with his decision as he looks at all variables to a successful future.
“My family really likes the school they enjoyed everything about the visit,” Thomas said.