Briarcrest Christian High School four star standout Omari Thomas has been on Tennessee’s campus multiple times.

He spent the weekend in Knoxville on his official visit taking in the Vols 41-21 win over South Carolina and left Rocky Top impressed with everything.

“It’s always good when I’m at Knoxville and it was just the atmosphere was crazy,” Thomas said of the weekend.

The 6-5, 300 pound defensive tackle has long been a priority for the Vols. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been very hands on in Thomas’ recruitment and the product Pruitt’s program put on the field in Saturday’s win was important for Thomas to see.

“It just showed what the fans are like there and that Pruitt has it going the right way,” Thomas said.

“I like the culture and the environment of the school it’s great. The atmosphere of the game Saturday was very good.“

Pruitt and running backs coach David Johnson have made Thomas feel like the biggest priority in recent months. That has not only stood out to him, but he very much likes the idea of being the guy the staff covets.

“It means a lot to be a top priority and it just shows that they believe I am able to come in contribute to the program.”

And as for his relationship with Johnson, the two continue to build quite a strong bond.

“Coach Johnson is a really good person very down to earth,” Thomas said. “He just wants what is best for other people and he knows how to get what he wants out of his players. He is a great person.”