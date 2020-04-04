Four-star defensive lineman Omari Thomas was one of many ‘big gets’ for Tennessee in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Briarcrest Christian product was a top-5 in-state recruit, projects to be a rotational player right away and fills a position of need following the upcoming season. Thomas is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and can play several techniques across the defensive line.

Tennessee was one of many programs after his services, as ‘Big O’ finished the process nearing 40 offers, but it was an in-home visit with a couple of UT coaches just a week before his commitment date that sealed the deal for the Volunteer State native.

“They came to my house about a week before and really made me feel like I could make a difference early in my career,” Thomas said of the visit. “Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt was there and he’s a really down to earth type person. He always keeps it real with you."

Though former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was a major part of the in-house chat, Thomas reflected on his conversation with Pruitt and how he is excited to play for the defensive-minded head coach.

“Everything he says is genuine. He loves his players and is super competitive,” Thomas said. “He wants to win. That’s the type of coach you want to play for.”

The Eads, Tenn. native was familiar with the college process after speaking with dozens of coaches over the past few years. Thomas knew coming into it that coaches come and go, so when decided on a place to play, he picked just that – the place and not just the coach.

“When it was all said and done, I still felt like Tennessee would be home even if I wasn’t playing football,” Thomas said. “Coach Rocker was here too, and we had great conversations, but I understand the business. That’s college football. He was a good guy and I was excited to play for him, but you’ve got to make your decision on the school.”