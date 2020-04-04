Big O picked Tennessee for the school, not just football
Four-star defensive lineman Omari Thomas was one of many ‘big gets’ for Tennessee in the 2020 recruiting class.
The Briarcrest Christian product was a top-5 in-state recruit, projects to be a rotational player right away and fills a position of need following the upcoming season. Thomas is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and can play several techniques across the defensive line.
Tennessee was one of many programs after his services, as ‘Big O’ finished the process nearing 40 offers, but it was an in-home visit with a couple of UT coaches just a week before his commitment date that sealed the deal for the Volunteer State native.
“They came to my house about a week before and really made me feel like I could make a difference early in my career,” Thomas said of the visit. “Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt was there and he’s a really down to earth type person. He always keeps it real with you."
Though former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker was a major part of the in-house chat, Thomas reflected on his conversation with Pruitt and how he is excited to play for the defensive-minded head coach.
“Everything he says is genuine. He loves his players and is super competitive,” Thomas said. “He wants to win. That’s the type of coach you want to play for.”
The Eads, Tenn. native was familiar with the college process after speaking with dozens of coaches over the past few years. Thomas knew coming into it that coaches come and go, so when decided on a place to play, he picked just that – the place and not just the coach.
“When it was all said and done, I still felt like Tennessee would be home even if I wasn’t playing football,” Thomas said. “Coach Rocker was here too, and we had great conversations, but I understand the business. That’s college football. He was a good guy and I was excited to play for him, but you’ve got to make your decision on the school.”
After multiple conversations with Jimmy Brumbaugh, Thomas is definitely excited about his future with the Vols new defensive line coach.
” I’m still getting to know coach [Jimmy] Brumbaugh and I feel like I could become a good player under his coaching. We are building a relationship, so things are good there.”
Big O was a top-tier defensive tackle in this recruiting cycle as he ranked No. 11 at the position nationally. Tennessee’s new defensive lineman was also tabbed as the 110th-best prospect in the country for 2020 and the state’s No. 4 prospect - coming in behind a pair of Vol signees in Keshawn Lawrence and Tyler Baron.
In fact, UT reeled in six of the state’s top-10 prospects, according to Rivals.
“I feel like we have a stacked recruiting class across the board,” Thomas said of the 2020 list.
The Vols also grabbed Tennessee’s No. 16 prospect in running back Jabari Small, who was a high school teammate of Thomas at Briarcrest Christian. The duo join the likes of the Whitehaven trio of Bryson Eason, Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald as high school teammates who singed with Tennessee.
“It’s going to be good to have a friend with me that I’ve known for a long time,” Thomas said of Small. “Most don’t get to experience that, but I’m glad I do. We are really close. He is a hard worker with a good attitude and always wants the best for the team.”
Thomas, who was the first to fax in his NLI on day one of the early signing period, plans to report to Tennessee as soon as officials will allow.
Q & A with 2020 Tennessee Signee Omari Thomas
What’s on the playlist? “Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Travis Scott. I really listen to all types of music.”
Favorite football memory? “The first game of my junior year when I scooped and scored a fumble for a touchdown.
Favorite athlete? “LeBron James”
Favorite Football Player? “Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Nick Bosa and Jalen Ramsey.”
Favorite subject? “Math. I’m taking algebra2 and trigonometry right now.”
Major? “Broadcasting communications.”
Favorite pro football team? “The Panthers normally, but I was a big Cam Newton fan. I guess I’ll have to go with the Seahawks now.”
Favorite pregame meal? “Chicken with green beans and some fruit. Gatorade to drink.”