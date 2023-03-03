On a night where five innings were dominated by the pitchers, Christian Moore opened the way for Tennessee to change the trend.

After spending the previous five innings trying to find a chink Gonzaga starting right-handed pitcher Owen Wild's armor, Moore found one, sending a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning before the Vols added six more in the sixth en route to a 8-2 win in the first of a three game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.

Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander (2-1) was dominant in his third Friday start, tossing 11 strikeouts while allowing six hits in 95 pitches and 5.0 innings of work.

Wild (0-3) held the Vols off for five innings, throwing 13 strikeouts but was replaced in sixth after giving up two home runs.

Strong pitching squandered a number of opportunities for Tennessee (9-2) with runners on base.

The Vols reached base five different times in the first five innings, including two in the second after Griffin Merritt reached on a fielding error and Maui Ahuna singled to right with no outs, but three-straight Wild strikeouts left them empty-handed.

Following Moore's go-ahead homer in the fifth, Zane Denton led off the sixth with a solo shot into left that gave Tennessee a 2-0 advantage and provided the start for an emphatic frame that turned a pitcher's duel into rout.

After loading the bases, Jared Dickey was hit by a Jack Moffitt pitch to score Ahuna, then Moore drew a two out walk that plated another run from Hunter Ensley. Blake Burke blew it open with a bases loaded single that plated two more runs.

Charlie Taylor capped the scoring with an RBI double that scored Kyle Booker.

Gonzaga (1-8) had its chances early, recording six hits and getting multiple runners on base in the first inning before Dollander retired the side with back-to-back strikeouts to start a dominating performance.

The Bulldogs plated two runs in the ninth on a Brian Kalmer solo home run and Savier Pinales RBI double, but RHP Aaron Combs ended any shot at a late rally with two-straight strikeouts.

Tennessee will go for the series win in Game 2 on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

Right-hander Chase Burns (1-1) is the Vols' projected starter.