Marcus Tatum has heard the jokes for more than three years.

“Why’d you recruit him?,” Tennessee’s redshirt junior said, shaking his head. “Every time.”

The Sunshine State native arrived to play offensive tackle for the Vols weighing “240 pounds, maybe,” and became the poster-child for for former head coach Butch Jones’ infatuation with undersized linemen.

“But now, it’s different,” Tatum said, smiling.

Perhaps.

Inarguably, Tatum has completely transformed his body through sheer will and hard work under strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald. As a freshman, Tatum lined up against Alabama at under 260 pounds. Three years — and three strength coaches — later, he’s currently working as Tennessee’s starting right tackle weighing 320 in fall camp. Tatum’s metamorphosis from a gangly 6-6 freshman who looked like skinny tight end to an actual SEC lineman has been remarkable and well-documented. It took midnight peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and extra lifts with Fitzgerald’s staff.

“I trusted the staff. I changed, but I still feel just as fast. Stronger, but not fat and flubbery,” Tatum said. (Fitzgerald) got me past that make or break point. … I ended at 21 percent (body fat) and I feel like I kept the same athleticism.”

The question is whether that last line is actually true, and what it means for Tatum to hold off 5-star freshman Darnell Wright for Tennessee’s starting right tackle job? While Tatum has gained the weight, how well does he move with it? Will it be enough to beat out perhaps the most physically gifted lineman on the team?

Last season, Tatum was right around 300 pounds and did not flash the same agility and quick feet that intrigued Jones’ staff all those years ago. He played in 12 games, starting the final five of the season at left tackle. He finished as Tennessee’s worst pass-blocker on a per-snap basis, per Pro Football Focus. He allowed 18 pressures, most on the team. And although it was just one spring scrimmage, Tatum had issues pass protecting in the Orange & White Game, too.

Still, Tatum believes he’s a bigger and better player already this fall. He’s stronger in his lower body and says he finally feels like “my feet and weight distribution are right.”

