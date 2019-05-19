MURFREESBORO — Four-star athlete Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby has over 30 scholarship offers, and as the 31st ranked player in the country, the Georgia native is garnering plenty of attention but isn’t offering much in terms of what schools are at the top of his list.

“Everyone is coming at me and recruiting me hard,” Bigsby said. “If I had one that stands out, I wouldn’t say who it is right now.”

One of those schools coming hard after the 6-1, 195-pound prospect is Tennessee. In fact, Bigsby has been reunited with a familiar face on Rocky Top.

“Coach (Derrick) Ansley, when he was at Alabama offered me my first scholarship my 9th grade year,” Bigsby said.

“Tennessee stands up there. It’s a good school. I like what they are fixing to get started up there.

“He just tells me that I have a chance to start and be the man from day one. Stuff like that.”

Bigsby’s conversations with the Vols are either with Ansley or head coach Jeremy Pruitt, a coach he feels comfortable with.

“He’s just funny. He’s cool. He’s good people. He’s a laid back guy,” Bigsby said.

When it comes to narrowing his list and eventually picking a school, Bigsby knows what’s important and what’s not.

“To me, I want my degree. It’s academics,” Bigsby said of what’s important.

“If the academics aren’t good then I’m not going to go to that school. I want to major in sports broadcasting, something that I know and am comfortable with.”

What Bigsby is not worried about is the competition at his position.

“You really don’t. The coaches they get paid. They know who is the best,” Bigsby offered. “They aren’t going to set someone who is the best. They will put the best in the game. If you are the best you will play. If not then you will sit and they will put someone else in the game. I don’t really worry about depth charts. I worry about offensive linemen. Stuff like that.”

Bigsby believes his quickness and explosiveness are his biggest strengths and that his game stacks up well with anyone. As for a timeline for a decision, Bigsby isn’t sure.

“I am graduating in December. I will probably commit before my season. If not, then I will wait until after my season is done,” Bigsby explained.