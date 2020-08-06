Birmingham defensive end surprised by Vol offer
Birmingham, Alabama defensive end/outside linebacker Lamondre Brooks admits he was caught off guard last week when Tennessee offered him a scholarship.“I was shocked honestly,” Brooks said. “I was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news