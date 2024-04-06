Blake Burke sets new Tennessee baseball record for career home runs
Tennessee baseball's record book has a new leader in a notable category.
Junior Blake Burke just hit his 41st career home run to pass Luc Lipcius for first place in the category. It took Burke just 140 games to reach the mark as he's in the midst of his third collegiate season.
The record-breaking hit came against Auburn on April 6, 2024 in the top of the fourth inning. The solo shot gave the Vols a 9-0 lead.
Burke now surpasses former teammate Lipcius for the record. When Burke was a freshman, he sat behind Lipcius at first base on the 2022 team that was the top-ranked team in the country and won the SEC regular season and tournament.
In third place is Evan Russell who was also on the 2022 team. Current teammate and member of 2022 squad, Christian Moore has the chance to sit atop the standings with Burke as he sits in a tie for third place with Russell. Jordan Beck who was a junior in 2022 also is on the top 10 list.
Tennessee legend Todd Helton sits at fifth on the list after playing three seasons from 1993-95.
Burke and Moore are projected to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft. They will have the remainder of the season to raise the number in an attempt to make it tougher to top, though.
|Player
|Years
|Total
|
Blake Burke
|
2022-24
|
41
|
Luc Lipcius
|
2017-22
|
40
|
Christian Moore
|
2022-24
|
39
|
Evan Russell
|
2018-22
|
39
|
Todd Helton
|
1993-95
|
38
|
Doug Hecker
|
1990-92
|
37
|
Cody Hawn
|
2009-10
|
36
|
Sonny Cortez
|
1996, 98
|
36
|
Jordan Beck
|
2020-22
|
34
|
Bobby Tucker
|
1970-73
|
34
