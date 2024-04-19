Blake Burke continues to make program history this season.

The Tennessee baseball junior first baseman added to his resume in Game 1 of the Vols' three-game series against Kentucky at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday night, extending his hit streak to 28-straight games.

In his last at-bat in the eighth inning, Burke reached base for the 36th-straight game on what initially ruled a fielding error on Kentucky first baseman Ryan Nicholson but was later changed to a hit postgame to secure the streak and set a new program record for consecutive games with a hit.

The previous record was 27 games held by former All-American Condredge Holloway. Burke tied the record earlier this week in the Vols' 20-5 win over Bellarmine.

Burke previously broke the career home run record with 41 on a solo home run in the fourth inning against Auburn on April 6, moving him ahead of former Tennessee teammate Luc Lipcius, who set the record in 2022.

Christian Moore evened the record at 42 vs. LSU last Friday before Burke slide back into first place with the 43rd of his career on a grand slam against Bellarmine.

A Brentwood, California native who signed with Tennessee in 2022, Burke is batting .422 with 13 home runs, 20 doubles and 36 RBIs in 135 at-bats this season.

Burke will look to add to both records over the next two games as Tennessee (31-7, 10-6 SEC) tries to claim its fifth-straight SEC series against Kentucky (32-5, 15-1) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET) and Sunday (1 p.m. ET) after falling 5-3 on Friday.

Both games will air on SEC Network+.