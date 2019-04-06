Blazing 2020 RB Ebony Jackson details his decision to commit to Tennessee
Ebony Jackson took his first visit to Tennessee on Saturday, and the 3-star tailback from Kell High (Ga.) decided he’d seen enough to go ahead and shutdown his recruitment.
While watching the Vols’ second spring scrimmage, the speedy tailback had a recruiting staffer pull head coach Jeremy Pruitt off the field and deliver the news.
“I was on the visit and really just taking to the coaches it just felt normal. It just felt like home,” Jackson told Volquest.
“So they were practicing and I asked someone to pull coach Pruitt aside to tell him I want to call Tennessee home. He was so pumped.”
Jackson — among one of the fastest running backs in the country as the 5A state champion in the 100 and 200-meters — measured in at 6-foot, 201-pounds on Saturday. He held offers from Tennessee, which he picked up in February, and Ole Miss and visited Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this week. Part of his quick comfortability with the Vols though was a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Jackson knew Chaney from UGA and two have maintained contact since the veteran OC returned to Tennessee.
“He’s a funny guy, laid-back,” Jackson said. “I feel like I’m a natural in his offense.”
Extremely blessed to say I’ve committed to University of Tennessee #GBO 🍊✅🧡 pic.twitter.com/901bJxlZdy— ebony jackson (@heavoo6) April 6, 2019
Jackson, who ran the 100-meters in 10.57 last year, said the Vols “really like how big and fast I am.” He compared his one-cut style and speed to former LSU star tailback Leonard Fournette.
Jackson becomes the latest Kell product to commit to the Vols, as linebacker Solon Page and former safety Brian Randolph both starred for the Longhorns in Marietta.
While Jackson said his mom, who accompanied him on the trip today, was a bit surprised but very excited about his decision, he had an inkling on the car ride to Knoxville he may pull the trigger. Once he toured the facilities, sat in on pre-scrimmage meetings and had a conversation with tailback Jeremy Banks, he decided, “Why not commit?”
Jackson becomes the fifth member of Tennessee’s 2020 class, joining quarterback Harrison Bailey, defensive end Dominick Bailey, defensive end Jordan Davis and long snapper Will Albright.
He will return to Knoxville next weekend for the Orange & White Game and said his recruitment is “done.”