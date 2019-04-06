Ebony Jackson took his first visit to Tennessee on Saturday, and the 3-star tailback from Kell High (Ga.) decided he’d seen enough to go ahead and shutdown his recruitment.

While watching the Vols’ second spring scrimmage, the speedy tailback had a recruiting staffer pull head coach Jeremy Pruitt off the field and deliver the news.

“I was on the visit and really just taking to the coaches it just felt normal. It just felt like home,” Jackson told Volquest.

“So they were practicing and I asked someone to pull coach Pruitt aside to tell him I want to call Tennessee home. He was so pumped.”

Jackson — among one of the fastest running backs in the country as the 5A state champion in the 100 and 200-meters — measured in at 6-foot, 201-pounds on Saturday. He held offers from Tennessee, which he picked up in February, and Ole Miss and visited Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this week. Part of his quick comfortability with the Vols though was a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Jackson knew Chaney from UGA and two have maintained contact since the veteran OC returned to Tennessee.

“He’s a funny guy, laid-back,” Jackson said. “I feel like I’m a natural in his offense.”