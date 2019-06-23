Terrance Ferguson estimates he’s been to Tennessee at least six times since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program.

The blue-chip 2021 offensive tackle from Peach County (Ga.) was back in Knoxville again on Saturday, participating in the Vols’ final camp before the dead period.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior was one of the more impressive lineman at the camp, especially during 1-on-1 drills.

“I felt great today,” said Ferguson, recently ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 49 prospect in the 2021 class. “I love the environment. The atmosphere. The coaching. I felt like I learned a lot and had a great all-around camp.”

Ferguson holds early offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, FSU, LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina. He’s camped at multiple schools this summer, including with the Tide and Bulldogs.

“I like visiting schools to see how they feel,” he said, “because at the end of the day, every school is going to have great facilities and great academics. Wherever I feel like home, a school that’s going to be truthful to me during the recruiting process, so I know when I get on campus what to expect.”

Ferguson is a versatile lineman, capable of playing guard or tackle at the next level, similarly to a guy like Chris Morris. The 2021 lineman received ample coaching and praise from current UT lineman Trey Smith and Marcus Tatum, as well as individual conversations with Will Friend and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

“They want to help me evolve my game to the next level,” he said.

With all his trips to Tennessee in the last year, Ferguson keeps coming back because he feels comfortable in Knoxville and has a bond with the staff. He knows he’s priority in the next class, too.

“My conversations with coach Pruitt are great. He keeps telling me they’re a rebuilding program but this place is going the right way: Up. He wants me to be a part of that,” he said.

“We’ll just see where that goes.”

For now, Ferguson is in now rush to make a decision, and expects he’ll be back to Tennessee for a game or two again this fall.

“We’re going to keep taking visits,” he said. “I don’t want to commit so early. I want my family to see everything. I want to experience everything, so when we know I do commit I make the right decision.”