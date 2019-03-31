With basketball season in the rear view mirror, Keyshawn Lawerence has spent the last month focusing on football, and for the first time in over four months, Tennessee had one of the best in-state 2020 prospects back on campus Saturday.

The Ensworth (Tenn.) cornerback made his first return to Rocky Top since Terry Fair, his closest coach on staff and his area recruiter, was fired in February. Yesterday was finally an opportunity to truly get to know new defensive backs coach and coordinator Derrick Ansley, and per Lawerence’s estimation, Tennessee certainly helped themselves.

“It went smooth,” Lawerence told Volquest.

“I coach to see how coach Ansley coached hands-on. Coach Ansley apologized for missing my junior year, but he had a great opportunity to go coach in the NFL, so it really was a win-lose situation. But he wants to build the same relationship I had with coach Fair. He showed me what he can do with me, how he wants to coach me.

Lawerence is one of Tennessee’s biggest priorities in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back holds more than 20 offers, with Miami, where he visited earlier this month, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn making him a big priority. Clemson is in the mix, too, while Tennessee assuaged some concerns Lawerence had after Fair was ousted.

“It did a lot,” said Lawrence, who spent time going over film with Ansley and had a long chat with head coach Jeremy Pruitt, too.

“I know coach Ansley a lot more than before. It was good to finally meet him. He’s real. He’s a real thorough person. He’s not going to lie to you and just kiss your butt. He’s going to tell you what it takes to be great. He wants everybody to be successful, in my opinion. He’s a real good dude. I like how he coaches. We’re building that bond.”