No matter the coach, the Orange & White Game has traditionally been a massive recruiting weekend for Tennessee, and today will be no different for Jeremy Pruitt's second-year team.

The Vols will host a slew of blue-chip prospects and top targets, including 5-star defensive lineman Justin Rogers, in town on his first official visit. In all, five prospects will be on campus officially — Rogers, local lineman Cooper Mays, 4-star receiver EJ Williams, 3-star Ohio defensive end Deonate Craig and 3-star athlete Kitan Crawford — with USC transfer receiver Velus Jones set to be in town, too.

Here's a list of confirmed visitors...