Boro-Baller Javon Nelson talks Tennessee offer
The offers have been rolling in for Murfreesboro Riverdale defensive lineman Javon Nelson this spring. Tuesday saw two more come his way. First it was South Carolina and then a conversation and an offer that he had been hoping would come this spring. On the other end of the phone was Tennessee wide receivers coach Tee Martin.
"It felt great," Nelson said. "I had a big smile on my face. He asked me about my day at school and practice. He was telling me about how they looked at my film and how they liked my game. They told me they were offering me and I look forward to getting over to Knoxville next month for camp."
Nelson has never been on Tennessee's campus. But he grew up in a family that for the most part likes the color orange.
"All of them is except my older cousin," Nelson said. "She went to Georgia, but they are all cool with Tennessee. They know I like that orange color too (laughs)."
Tennessee has been by Riverdale twice this spring with both Martin and Tracy Rocker stopping by to check in on Nelson. Rocker and Nelson have been starting to build a bond early in the process.
"Coach Rocker and I have been building a relationship," Nelson said. "He came down to see me this spring and when we have spoken over the phone and (texted) messaged, he's been great. He's been telling me about the defense and stuff."
Nelson has Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee from the SEC that have all recently offered. Georgia could be next with the Bulldogs showing more interest of late. He's grateful for the opportunities.
"It's been a great journey," Nelson said. "It makes me want to push myself even more and find my best so I can find myself in the best aspects of my life both on and off the field. It makes me feel so wonderful to see my hard work pay off. It's going to give me options for my future and to be able to do big things for my family."
Riverdale was down by their standards, last season, but Nelson has high hopes for this fall. He believes he and his teammates can turn things around in Rutherford County.
"I feel like we will bounce back because last season we had a young team," Nelson said. "Now we have all played together and we are working together as a family. I see the work we are putting in and I know I'm getting bigger and faster and stronger."
Nelson trains with On Top Athletics out of middle Tennessee. OTA has developed a nice group of defensive linemen with Georgia signee Zion Logue and Tennessee targets Jay Hardy and Tre'Vonn Rybka joining Nelson in being highly coveted defensive linemen in the OTA family. Being a part of D-Line High has been a good motivating factor for Nelson.
"When I compete with them it makes me push even more," Nelson said. "I see them living their dream and it makes me want to live mine. I want to push my limits farther and just beat them because they are great players."