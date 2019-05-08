The offers have been rolling in for Murfreesboro Riverdale defensive lineman Javon Nelson this spring. Tuesday saw two more come his way. First it was South Carolina and then a conversation and an offer that he had been hoping would come this spring. On the other end of the phone was Tennessee wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

"It felt great," Nelson said. "I had a big smile on my face. He asked me about my day at school and practice. He was telling me about how they looked at my film and how they liked my game. They told me they were offering me and I look forward to getting over to Knoxville next month for camp."

Nelson has never been on Tennessee's campus. But he grew up in a family that for the most part likes the color orange.

"All of them is except my older cousin," Nelson said. "She went to Georgia, but they are all cool with Tennessee. They know I like that orange color too (laughs)."

Tennessee has been by Riverdale twice this spring with both Martin and Tracy Rocker stopping by to check in on Nelson. Rocker and Nelson have been starting to build a bond early in the process.

"Coach Rocker and I have been building a relationship," Nelson said. "He came down to see me this spring and when we have spoken over the phone and (texted) messaged, he's been great. He's been telling me about the defense and stuff."

Nelson has Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee from the SEC that have all recently offered. Georgia could be next with the Bulldogs showing more interest of late. He's grateful for the opportunities.

"It's been a great journey," Nelson said. "It makes me want to push myself even more and find my best so I can find myself in the best aspects of my life both on and off the field. It makes me feel so wonderful to see my hard work pay off. It's going to give me options for my future and to be able to do big things for my family."