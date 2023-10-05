News More News
Bowl check-in: Where Vols stand in latest projections after week 5

Sep 30, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view during the second half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view during the second half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee responded to its Florida loss three weeks ago with routs of UTSA and South Carolina in its last two games.

The No. 22 Vols 41-20 win over the Gamecocks provided some momentum heading into the bye week ahead of a critical stretch through the month of October that includes games vs. Texas A&M and on the road at Alabama and Kentucky.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues to climb in a few postseason projections while holding steady in others. The Vols are projected to play in a Florida bowl game in either Orlando or Jacksonville by several outlets and a little closer to Knoxville by another.

Here is a look at where Tennessee is slated in bowl projections through week 5.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date: Dec. 29

Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, Florida

Affiliations: SEC vs. ACC

Projector: Action Network, College Football News, CBS Sports

This has become a popular pick based on recent projections. Both Action Network and College Football News had Tennessee playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis two weeks ago while CBS Sports picked the Vols to play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. All three outlets have Tennessee playing the Miami Hurricanes. The Vols last played in the Gator Bowl in 2020, beating Indiana, 23-22.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Date: Dec. 27

Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Affiliations: SEC vs. ACC

Projector: Athlon Sports

Tennessee is set to open its 2024 season vs. NC State in Charlotte and Athlon Sports currently as the Vols ending their 2023 campaign there. Tennessee has never played in the game formerly known as the Belk Bowl but this projection puts it up against a familiar foe in Syracuse. It could be a preview on the 2025 match up between the two programs at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in September 2025.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Date: Jan. 1, 2024

Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Affiliations: SEC vs. Big Ten

Projector: USA TODAY, ESPN

Tennessee remains in at least one Citrus Bowl projection after trending that way since the offseason. The Vols are projected by both USA TODAY and ESPN's Mark Schlabach to make it to Orlando on New Year's Day. USA TODAY has the Vols going up against Wisconsin while Schlabach projects a Tennessee vs. Iowa clash. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN however is going with Tennessee-Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville.

–––––

