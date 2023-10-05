Bowl check-in: Where Vols stand in latest projections after week 5
Tennessee responded to its Florida loss three weeks ago with routs of UTSA and South Carolina in its last two games.
The No. 22 Vols 41-20 win over the Gamecocks provided some momentum heading into the bye week ahead of a critical stretch through the month of October that includes games vs. Texas A&M and on the road at Alabama and Kentucky.
Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues to climb in a few postseason projections while holding steady in others. The Vols are projected to play in a Florida bowl game in either Orlando or Jacksonville by several outlets and a little closer to Knoxville by another.
Here is a look at where Tennessee is slated in bowl projections through week 5.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date: Dec. 29
Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, Florida
Affiliations: SEC vs. ACC
Projector: Action Network, College Football News, CBS Sports
This has become a popular pick based on recent projections. Both Action Network and College Football News had Tennessee playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis two weeks ago while CBS Sports picked the Vols to play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. All three outlets have Tennessee playing the Miami Hurricanes. The Vols last played in the Gator Bowl in 2020, beating Indiana, 23-22.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Date: Dec. 27
Location: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Affiliations: SEC vs. ACC
Projector: Athlon Sports
Tennessee is set to open its 2024 season vs. NC State in Charlotte and Athlon Sports currently as the Vols ending their 2023 campaign there. Tennessee has never played in the game formerly known as the Belk Bowl but this projection puts it up against a familiar foe in Syracuse. It could be a preview on the 2025 match up between the two programs at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta in September 2025.
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Date: Jan. 1, 2024
Location: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Affiliations: SEC vs. Big Ten
Projector: USA TODAY, ESPN
Tennessee remains in at least one Citrus Bowl projection after trending that way since the offseason. The Vols are projected by both USA TODAY and ESPN's Mark Schlabach to make it to Orlando on New Year's Day. USA TODAY has the Vols going up against Wisconsin while Schlabach projects a Tennessee vs. Iowa clash. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN however is going with Tennessee-Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville.
