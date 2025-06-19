Tennessee football to host primary running back target in the 2026 class

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is the No. 51 overall player in the country.

Savion Hiter , a four-star back and No. 2 overall player at the position in the class, is set to take his official visit to see the Vols.

Tennessee football's primary running back target in the 2026 class is headed back to Knoxville this weekend.

The three schools consistently tied to Hiter have been Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia.

He checked out the Bulldogs June 6-8 and the Wolverines June 13-15 before his upcoming visit to see the Vols. Many experts are beginning to narrow the race down to Tennessee and Michigan, although the other pair of schools remain in the mix.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney gave his prediction on where Hiter would end up at the end of May.

"There is a little opaqueness in Hiter’s recruitment as Michigan had been the front-runner for a long time and it looked like things were heading in that direction with Georgia very much involved with the four-star from Mineral (Va.) Louisa County," Gorney wrote.

"Tennessee is now surging in this recruitment and while the Volunteers might not be the clear front-runner things are definitely trending in that direction. Ohio State is getting more in the mix as well so things could keep changing.

"But Tennessee is starting to take a lead in his recruitment, overtaking Michigan and others."

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 31 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.