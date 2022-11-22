Tennessee's chances of making the College Football Playoff vanished late Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A surprising 63-38 loss to South Carolina knocked the Vols out of contention for good and while the defeat will serve as an unpleasant memory from an otherwise memorable season, Tennessee still has a shot at playing in a premier bowl game.

A few New Year's Six bowl destinations are on the table as the Vols get set to end the regular season against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (SEC Network).

Here is a look at the latest projections from multiple outlets.