Bowl win perfect snapshot of season for Vols, Guarantano
JACKSONVILLE — It was kind of fitting that Tennessee’s 23-22 win tonight over Indiana in the Taxslayer Bowl was more or less a perfect four quarter snapshot of how the Vols’ entire season looked.Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news