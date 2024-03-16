Both Tennessee basketball teams have wrapped up both the regular season and SEC Tournament and now await their selection for the NCAA Tournament. With the bracket being released Sunday night, here is where the Vols and Lady Vols stand with a day remaining and no additional games to help their case according to ESPN. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (East)

After being in contention for the final 1-seed, the Vols fell to Mississippi State and will almost certainly be on the 2-line. Joe Lunardi projects Tennessee to begin its run in Charlotte against 15-seed Fairfield. Then, it would face the winner between 7-seed Nebraska and 10-seed Colorado. If the Vols can make it to a second-straight Sweet 16, they would likely face 3-seed Duke in a rematch of last year's Round of 32 battle or 6-seed Texas Tech. Other top seeds in the region that could be on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed UConn, 4-seed Kansas and 5-seed South Carolina. Tennessee remains the highest-ranked team in the SEC. The conference is projected to get eight teams in the field which is the second most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 East Alabama 4 West Auburn 4 South Kentucky 4 Midwest South Carolina 5 East Florida 6 South Mississippi State 9 Midwest Texas A&M 10 Midwest

Lady Vols: 7-seed (Portland 4)

Tennessee has been widely considered to have snuck onto the 7-line after narrowing losing to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Semifinals. Charlie Creme agrees and has the Lady Vols beginning their tournament with a matchup against 10-seed Maryland. Winner would get 2-seed Texas or 15-seed Norfolk State. Each of the first two rounds would be on the Longhorns' home court in Austin, Texas. If Tennessee makes a third-straight Sweet 16, it would likely face 3-seed NC State or 6-seed West Virginia. Other top seeds in the region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed USC, 4-seed Indiana and 5-seed Syracuse. Each of these games would be played in Portland, Oregon. The Lady Vols are one of eight SEC teams projected to make the field. This is the second most of any conference in the country.