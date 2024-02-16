March is quickly approaching and the field for the NCAA Tournaments is coming into a clearer view. Here's where Tennessee's men's and women's basketball programs stand in the latest ESPN bracketologies. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (Midwest)

Tennessee remains in the same seed and region as Tuesday's edition. After taking down Arkansas on the road, the Vols didn't move up or down in Joe Lundardi's projections. The first-round matchup would be against 15-seed Colgate who the Vols defeated in the 2019 bracket, as well. This match and the second-round battle would both be played in Charlotte. The next game would either be played against 7-seed Colorado State or 10-seed TCU. If Tennessee is able to reach consecutive Sweet 16s, the Vols will make the trip to Detroit. There, they would likely face either 3-seed Iowa State, 6-seed Kentucky, 11-seed Nevada or 11-seed Utah. Other top seeds in the region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Purdue, 4-seed Creighton and 5-seed San Diego State. The Vols are the top-ranked SEC team in the field of nine total teams. This is tied for the most in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 Midwest Alabama 3 West Auburn 3 South Kentucky 6 Midwest South Carolina 6 East Florida 8 South Mississippi State 9 West Texas A&M 9 Midwest Ole Miss 11 (play-in) West

Lady Vols: 11-seed (Albany 3)

The Lady Vols are slowly playing themselves out of the bubble. After playing top-ranked South Carolina tight at home, Tennessee is now the second-to-last team with a bye. Tennessee sits ahead of just Texas A&M for the 'Final Four Byes' with Green Bay and Washington State ahead of it. First up would be a trip to Los Angeles to face 6-seed West Virginia. If the Lady Vols win, they would square off with either the home team 3-seed USC or 14-seed Grand Canyon. If Kellie Harper can lead Tennessee to a third-straight Sweet 16, it would likely face either 2-seed NC State, 7-seed Michigan State or 10-seed MTSU. Other teams on the path to a Final Four could be 1-seed Ohio State, 4-seed LSU and 5-seed Notre Dame. Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams in the field which is tied for the most in the country.