March is here and Tennessee basketball is having strong finishes to the season on the men's and women's side. With three regular season games remaining for the Vols and one for the Lady Vols, here's where they stand in the recent ESPN bracketology projections.

Vols: 2-seed (South)

Tennessee remains a 2-seed according to ESPN with a chance to jump onto the 1-line with a strong finish to the season. The Vols sit just ahead of North Carolina and a spot below Arizona as the No. 5 overall team. The first matchup in the South Region is projected to come against 15-seed Fairfield. If Tennessee can avoid an upset, it would then face the winner of 7-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Nevada. Both games would be played in Charlotte. If the Vols can manage a second-straight Sweet 16, they would travel to Dallas. Likely opponents would be 3-seed Creighton, 6-seed Dayton or 11-seed South Florida. Other top seeds in the region that could be in the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Houston, 4-seed Duke and 5-seed Illinois. Tennessee is the top-seeded SEC team of seven projected to make the field. This is the second most of any conference in the country.

SEC Teams Projected in the Men's NCAA Tournament Field Team Seed Region Tennessee 2 South Alabama 3 West Auburn 4 Midwest Kentucky 4 East South Carolina 6 Midwest Florida 7 East Mississippi State 8 South

Lady Vols: 9-seed (Portland 3)*

The Lady Vols have continued to create separation from the bubble but are staring down a tough path. As a likely 8 or 9-seed, Tennessee will be tasked with a tough first round game and then a 1-seed as an away team. At the moment, ESPN has the Lady Vols as a 9-seed facing 8-seed UNLV. If Tennessee pulls out a win, it would likely face 1-seed Stanford on its home court. If the Lady Vols manage consecutive wins and a third-straight Sweet 16, they would travel to Portland. Likely opponents are 4-seed Indiana, 5-seed Syracuse and 12-seed Columbia. Other top seeds on the way to a Final Four are 2-seed Texas, 3-seed UConn, 6-seed North Carolina and 7-seed Florida State. Tennessee is one of eight SEC teams projected to make the field. This is the second most in the country. *As of Feb. 29, 2024