Bracketology: Where Vols, Lady Vols sit in recent March Madness projections

Tennessee guard Talaysia Cooper (55) dribbles the ball during a NCAA women's basketball game between the Lady Vols and Ole Miss at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Sunday, February 16, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The season is winding down in a hurry on the hardwood for both Tennessee basketball programs. The Vols have three more games on the regular season schedule while the Lady Vols have just one. Here's where the programs sit in recent March Madness projections on ESPN. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Vols: 2-seed (East)

Tennessee is knocking on the door of its first-ever 1-seed. According to Joe Lunardi's projection following the slate of games on Tuesday, he listed the Vols as the top 2-seed and the No. 5 overall seed. This placed Tennessee in the East Region. Other teams in the region are 1-seed Duke who is No. 2 overall, 3-seed Texas Tech who is the No. 12 overall seed and 4-seed Michigan who is the No. 15 overall seed. The East Region will be held in Newark, New Jersey for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. The Vols' Round of 64 and Round of 32 games are currently projected to be played in Cleveland. Tennessee's path to a 1-seed is likely beating Alabama on Saturday. The Tide are the No. 3 overall seed and on the one-line right now. A win would likely have the teams trade spots.

Lady Vols : 4-seed (Region 2 Birmingham)