Bracketology: Where Vols, Lady Vols sit in recent March Madness projections

The season is winding down in a hurry on the hardwood for both Tennessee basketball programs.
The Vols have three more games on the regular season schedule while the Lady Vols have just one.
Here's where the programs sit in recent March Madness projections on ESPN.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Vols: 2-seed (East)
Tennessee is knocking on the door of its first-ever 1-seed. According to Joe Lunardi's projection following the slate of games on Tuesday, he listed the Vols as the top 2-seed and the No. 5 overall seed.
This placed Tennessee in the East Region. Other teams in the region are 1-seed Duke who is No. 2 overall, 3-seed Texas Tech who is the No. 12 overall seed and 4-seed Michigan who is the No. 15 overall seed.
The East Region will be held in Newark, New Jersey for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. The Vols' Round of 64 and Round of 32 games are currently projected to be played in Cleveland.
Tennessee's path to a 1-seed is likely beating Alabama on Saturday. The Tide are the No. 3 overall seed and on the one-line right now. A win would likely have the teams trade spots.
Lady Vols : 4-seed (Region 2 Birmingham)
The Selection Committee revealed their updated bracket just ahead of the Lady Vols' tip-off at Kentucky on Thursday night. If the tournament started at that moment, Tennessee was going to be a 3-seed.
That likely changes after what went down in Lexington, though. The Lady Vols got. blown out for the first time this season by 24 points. Charlie Creme of ESPN has them slipping a seed to the four-line.
This still means Tennessee is in line to host the first two rounds. The Lady Vols would host 13-seed Ball State in the first round. If they survive the upset bid, the next game would be against the winner between 5-seed Ohio State and 12-seed Fairfield.
If Tennessee can get back to the Sweet 16, the Lady Vols would make the short trip to Birmingham in this scenario. The other host site for the other half of the bracket is Spokane.
Tennessee would likely match up with 1-seed Texas in the next round with other teams possibly on the path being 8-seed Creighton and 9-seed Oregon. Other teams on the path to a Final Four would be 2-seed NC State and 3-seed TCU.
The Lady Vols are one of 10 SEC teams projected to make the field. This is the second most of any conference behind the Big Ten's 13 squads.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.