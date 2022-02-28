Brandon Huntley-Hatfield flipping the script of true freshman season

It’s impossible to tell when it’s going to click for someone.

For Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, his true freshman season on Rocky Top hasn’t gone quite the way most expected.

Huntley-Hatfield, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, reclassified from the class of 2022 to the 2021 class in order to skip his senior year of high school. Most pegged the young forward to provide immediate help to a Vols frontcourt that struggled throughout the course of 2020-21.

That wasn’t the case for Huntley-Hatfield, however, as he struggled to find consistent playing time early on.

“We love him as a person and we knew that he would come in with a lot of expectations and pressure in a lot of different areas,” Rick Barnes told the media Monday. “As a coaching staff you wish it was not like that, but that is a process you have to go through. Young people only know what they know and what they have been told until they get into the thick of it. It is always harder than you think.

"With every team, you go through issues you have to deal with internally that sometimes come from outside people thinking they know more than what is going on in the in-house every single day. That is part of it and the part you deal with.”

Huntley-Hatfield didn’t begin the season as a starter despite arriving as a five-star prospect according to some outlets. In fact, he was struggling to even find regular minutes once Tennessee reached the meat of the schedule.

Still, his teammates have stuck with him through it all.

“Olivier (Nkamhoua) was able to share with him, 'Hey man, I have been here three years and these are the ups and downs I have gone through’,” Barnes said.” Josiah (James) and Santi (Vescovi), every one of these guys have had to deal with the ups and downs of understanding what college basketball is about.

“They have told Brandon from day one, 'We need you'. It takes time, it does. But give him credit because he has stayed with it and he knows it has not been easy. What he is getting right now we are happy for him because he has stayed after it."