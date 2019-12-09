MEMPHIS — Omari Thomas had originally planned to commit live during the All-American Bowl in Texas on Jan. 2, but the 4-star decided earlier this month he wanted to end the process before the holidays.

On Monday at his All-American jersey ceremony, the 6-5, 301-pound lineman from Briarcrest Christian committed to Tennessee over Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida.

The Vols kept the Top-150 prospect in-state, continuing their recent success in Memphis — the Whitehaven trio, Jerome Carvin, Eric Gray — under head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Thomas becomes the No. 18 commitment in the 2020 class, and the second-highest ranked recruit behind only 4-star safety Keshawn Lawrence.

Pruitt helped spearhead Thomas’ recruitment, with David Johnson and Derrick Ansley contributing, too. Thomas visited Knoxville several times this fall, including twice in a four-week span in October.

More to come.