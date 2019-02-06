VolQuest.com

BREAKING: 5-star Darnell Wright signs with Tennessee, talks decision
In front of family, friends and a national television audience, Huntington, West Virginia offensive tackle Darnell Wright unzipped his pullover and revealed his college choice. In what has been a poorly kept secret, Wright picked Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm excited to have it over," Wright told Volquest in an exclusive before his announcement on ESPN. "It has been a stressful process just due to the fact of how long the process has been. I can now get to work on being prepared to come in and play this fall."
Wright actually signed early this morning and had his signing kept under wraps until he made his choice public on ESPN so he could be on the same stage as several other teammates making their college decision. Tennessee has been the favorite for months and his comfort level with Rocky Top just kept tugging at him.
"I believe it is a place where athletics is important but also making me a better person is important as well," Wright said. "I believe in Coach Pruitt and the coaching staff. I want to leave my imprint on the program."
Many thought Wright might sign back in December when he cancelled his official visit to Georgia and visited Knoxville un-officially instead.
"I have liked Tennessee for a long time," Wright said. "I just wanted to make sure. This is a big decision and I wanted to take my time with it."
It was always about relationships for Wright during the process. He has no greater relationship than with Tennessee tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer. Those two have a bond that resonates well beyond football.
"He just kept it real with me," Wright said. "We would not talk football a lot and just talk about life. I believe he had a genuine care for kids and what we are like when football is over."
And when it wasn't Niedermeyer, it was offensive line coach Will Friend or head coach Jeremy Pruitt making Wright feel like the biggest priority for Tennessee's class.
"Coach Pruitt is a straightforward coach who does not sugarcoat what he feels," Wright said. "I appreciate that about him. He is concerned about me being a well rounded person. Coach Friend is very similar in his demeanor. I feel like they can get the best out of me."
Wright will now turn his attention to getting in peak physical condition for his summer arrival. It's about staying at playing weight and continuing to work on the little things.
"I am gonna work hard on the skills that I need to continue to improve upon," Wright said. "I am gonna do all I can to be ready when I report in June. I have to continue to get better in a lot of phases of my game. My hand placement is probably the biggest improvement I have to make.
"I feel like my pass blocking is a little ahead of my run blocking. I am pretty athletic and have good length. I love to compete."
Wright has taken a liking to several Vol signees. He's quiet by nature, but he and fellow signee Wanya Morris are ready to be a phenomenal 1-2 punch.
"The guys that I know who have signed already I am cool with," Wright said. "We have talked a little at camps or games. All seem really positive about what is gonna happen."