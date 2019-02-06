VolQuest.com

In front of family, friends and a national television audience, Huntington, West Virginia offensive tackle Darnell Wright unzipped his pullover and revealed his college choice. In what has been a poorly kept secret, Wright picked Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.



"I'm excited to have it over," Wright told Volquest in an exclusive before his announcement on ESPN. "It has been a stressful process just due to the fact of how long the process has been. I can now get to work on being prepared to come in and play this fall."



Wright actually signed early this morning and had his signing kept under wraps until he made his choice public on ESPN so he could be on the same stage as several other teammates making their college decision. Tennessee has been the favorite for months and his comfort level with Rocky Top just kept tugging at him.

"I believe it is a place where athletics is important but also making me a better person is important as well," Wright said. "I believe in Coach Pruitt and the coaching staff. I want to leave my imprint on the program."



Many thought Wright might sign back in December when he cancelled his official visit to Georgia and visited Knoxville un-officially instead.

"I have liked Tennessee for a long time," Wright said. "I just wanted to make sure. This is a big decision and I wanted to take my time with it."