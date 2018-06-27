The question all spring and early summer has been who will Tennessee land to play quarterback for its 2019 current recruiting class?

And as the month of June winds down, Jeremy Pruitt, Tyson Helton and the Vols finally have their man at quarterback for the 2019 class as Ocala, Fla., quarterback Brian Maurer pulled the trigger on Wednesday morning by committing to the Vols after a whirlwind final few weeks to his recruitment.

"Tennessee runs a true pro-style offense," Maurer said. "Tennessee has some best facilties in the country and the coaches made a big impression on me."

Maurer has been hot on the recruiting trail the last few weeks with recent offers form the Vols and Ohio State. After visiting Tennessee, he made his way north to Columbus where he put on a show with his arm and then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. He's a dual threat quarterback with that type of speed, but he would rather be known as a quarterback that can run instead of a running quarterback.

"I don't necessarily want to run, but if I need to run I will," Maurer said. "It's a dimension to my game, but I like to be in the pocket making big throws. That's where I feel like I can make an impact. I add a lot with the other guys committed and we can build on that."

Maurer returned home on Monday night and spent most of Tuesday mulling over a decision. He talked and talked about it with his coaches and family. And when he looked at the tale of the tape, it came up orange.

"I sat down and had about a two hour discussion with my coach and Tennessee came out on top," Maurer said.

"The fans help sell it and you know you are going to get a sold out venue each game. They are going to compete for championships under coach Pruitt."