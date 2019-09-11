Tennessee will have an extra body on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Pruitt and the football program announced an hour before practice that the indefinitely suspended Bryce Thompson would be back on the practice field when the media arrives for their two viewing periods at 4:15 this afternoon.

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously," head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. "I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

Thompson was in line to be Tennessee's center piece in the secondary after his freshman All-American campaign last year, but was arrested on domestic assault following a verbal spat with a woman at the school dormitory in late August.

Thompson told the woman he would "slap the s--- out of you," witnesses, including the hall director, told police. One of those witnesses also told police he heard Thompson threaten to "shoot up the school."

Thompson admitted to being in an argument with the woman, but he denied any physical contact or making any threats.

Thompson's original court date was slated for the first week of September, but that has since been pushed back to Sept. 23. It would seem likely that a full resolution of the matter won't take place before that appearance.

"We hold student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said following the announcement of Thompson's indefinite suspension.

When University of Tennessee police officers arrived on the scene, they reported Thompson was "extremely upset and agitated" and that a metal gate had been detached from its hinges, damaging a wall.

Thompson initially told police he fell into the gate and fell down the stairs with it, causing the damage. Police said Thompson later recanted that part of his story and said the gate was broken as he tried to pull it upward and then fell down the stairs.

The release from Tennessee didn't indicate if and when he might be eligible to play in a game for Tennessee.

Pruitt will address the media after practice.