Could it be for Cade Mays that you can go home again?

The soon to be junior offensive lineman informed Georgia head coach Kirby Smart of his decision to transfer on Wednesday and entered the transfer portal.

Transferring to Rocky Top would make the most sense. Mays' younger brother, Cooper, signed with the Vols in December and moved on campus this week as a mid-term enrollee.

Cade Mays was offered by the Vols when he was in the 9th grade, and was a Vol commitment from July of 2015 till November 2017 before decommitting and signing with the Bulldogs.



