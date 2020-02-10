Head coach Jeremy Pruitt has another opening on his staff as outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph is heading to the NFL to join the Houston Texans coaching staff.

Rumph has never worked in the NFL, having started his coaching career at South Carolina State in 2000 and having been in the SEC since 2011.

Rumph was a part of Jeremy Pruitt’s inaugural staff, leaving Florida after the 2017 season.

Rumph’s departure gives Pruitt another staff opening to fill. Earlier this month, running backs coach David Johnson departed for Florida State for the same position under new Seminole head coach Mike Norvell and was replaced by Jay Graham.

Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer also left the defensive coaching staff to join the New York Giants. Brian Niedermeyer moved over from offense to fill his role and Pruitt promoted Joe Osovet to coach tight ends.

Earlier on Monday, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who was no longer under contract and Director of Player Personnel Drew Hughes left Knoxville to join the staff at South Carolina.

Sources have told Volquest that Pruitt intends for interview former Vol defensive quality control analyst Shelton Felton for the vacancy. Felton worked as an on the field assistant at Akron last season.