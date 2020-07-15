VolQuest - BREAKING: COVID-19 hits Vol athletics in post July 4th test results

The test results are in and Tennessee athletics is battling the COVID-19 virus. Sources tell Volquest that multiple student athletes have tested positive from tests that were conducted last week when athletes returned from the July 4th weekend, that includes student athletes who came to campus last week for the first time since before spring break in March.

Tennessee’s first round of testing in June when players first returned to campus yielded no football player positives and only one staff positive with that being a graduate assistant.

The Tennessee basketball team had had two players test positive. Both tested positive when they returned to campus in mid-June.

Tennessee chose to test following the holiday weekend. Several SEC school chose not to test and are only testing when a student athlete presents with symptoms.

Concerns about the start of the college football season this fall continue to mount. On Monday, athletic directors met with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey face to face for the first time since March to discuss fall sports. Earlier Tuesday the league announced that they suspending an competitions in August in volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country. Football programs including Tennessee started there OTA workouts on Tuesday as Sankey said a decision on football this fall won’t come before the end of July.