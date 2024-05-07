Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Breaking down how much production Tennessee basketball is losing, returning

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) after scoring a 3-points during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) after scoring a 3-points during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight college basketball game against Purdue at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee basketball has a much firmer look at what its roster will look like next season with the transfer portal window closed.

The Vols will return a large group of players while others will depart due to a lack of eligibility and the choice to transfer.

Here's what Tennessee is statistically returning and losing ahead of the 2024-25 season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

POINTS

Advertisement
Tennessee Basketball Points Scored in 2023-24
Tennessee Basketball Points Scored in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Nearly half of the Vols scoring from a year ago is out of eligibility. The veteran squad that went to the Elite Eight had 46.1% of its points on the year scored by players who can't return.

This was led by Dalton Knecht who dropped 27.5% of all points scored for Tennessee that year. Behind him, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi combined for 18.4% of points scored.

The Vols' second leading scorer will be back, though. Zakai Zeigler was responsible for 15% of points scored a year ago and is returning for his senior year. Transferring out is production from both Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka. The pair of bigs combined to score 20.8% of Tennessee's points.

REBOUNDS

Tennessee Basketball Rebounds in 2023-24
Tennessee Basketball Rebounds in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Where Tennessee is taking the biggest blow in lack of returning production is rebounding. The Vols' pair of center transfers in Aidoo and Awaka are taking 32.8% of the team's rebounds with them.

James, Knecht and Vescovi also did a good job on the boards. The trio of seniors were responsible for 17.7%, 13.6% and 9.9% of rebounds a year ago.

The Vols will return 24.9% of their rebounding. This is led by Jahmai Mashack who pulled down 8.6% of the team's rebounds last season. Zeigler and Jordan Gainey are behind him with 7.8% and 4.8% of the rebounding.

ASSISTS

Tennessee Basketball Assists in 2023-24
Tennessee Basketball Assists in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

The Vols aren't losing much of its playmaking. With Zeigler returning, that includes 36.3% of its assists from last season. Mashack and Gainey also contributed a combined 15% to help boost the total percent of returning assists to 53.8%.

There will be some production missing from the players who are out of eligibility, though. Vesovi tallied the second-highest mark on the team with 14.3% while James and Knecht were both also over 10%.

There isn't much leaving from the transfers, though. Aidoo notched 5.8% while Freddie Dilione V reached 2.3% in limited time. Awaka didn't contribute much at just 1.5%.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement