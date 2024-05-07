Tennessee basketball has a much firmer look at what its roster will look like next season with the transfer portal window closed. The Vols will return a large group of players while others will depart due to a lack of eligibility and the choice to transfer. Here's what Tennessee is statistically returning and losing ahead of the 2024-25 season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

POINTS

Tennessee Basketball Points Scored in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Nearly half of the Vols scoring from a year ago is out of eligibility. The veteran squad that went to the Elite Eight had 46.1% of its points on the year scored by players who can't return. This was led by Dalton Knecht who dropped 27.5% of all points scored for Tennessee that year. Behind him, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi combined for 18.4% of points scored. The Vols' second leading scorer will be back, though. Zakai Zeigler was responsible for 15% of points scored a year ago and is returning for his senior year. Transferring out is production from both Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka. The pair of bigs combined to score 20.8% of Tennessee's points.

REBOUNDS

Tennessee Basketball Rebounds in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Where Tennessee is taking the biggest blow in lack of returning production is rebounding. The Vols' pair of center transfers in Aidoo and Awaka are taking 32.8% of the team's rebounds with them. James, Knecht and Vescovi also did a good job on the boards. The trio of seniors were responsible for 17.7%, 13.6% and 9.9% of rebounds a year ago. The Vols will return 24.9% of their rebounding. This is led by Jahmai Mashack who pulled down 8.6% of the team's rebounds last season. Zeigler and Jordan Gainey are behind him with 7.8% and 4.8% of the rebounding.

ASSISTS

Tennessee Basketball Assists in 2023-24 (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)