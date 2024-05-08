Lady Vols basketball has a much firmer look at what their roster will look like next season with the transfer portal window closed. Tennessee will return a large group of players while others will depart due to a lack of eligibility, the choice to transfer and the decision to end their college career. Here's what the Lady Vols are statistically returning and losing ahead of the 2024-25 season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

POINTS

Lady Vols basketball points scored in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Over half of Tennessee's points from a year ago are returning. With only four members departing, the eight returners add up for 52.4% of the team's points from a year ago. This is led by Jewel Spear who was responsible for 17.2% of the points. The leading scorer in Rickea Jackson is gone, though. She made up 20.1% of the team's scoring despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury. Her along with Jasmine Powell and Tamari Key leaving is a chunk of 38.2% of the points leaving. The lone transfer, Karoline Striplin, is taking 9.4% of the production with her to Indiana.

REBOUNDS

Lady Vols basketball rebounds in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

An even bigger percent of the team's rebounding is returning. Sara Puckett, Spear and Jillian Hollingshead all accounted for over 10% of the rebounding each and will be back. Jackson led the team in rebounding, as well, despite her absences notching 16% of the boards from the season. As a whole, the trio combined for 37.2% of the rebounding. Striplin made up 8.1% of the boards.

ASSISTS

Lady Vols basketball assists in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)