Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Breaking down how much production the Lady Vols are losing, returning

Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2), Jillian Hollingshead (53), Tess Darby (21), and Jewel Spear (0) return to the game after a time out during the NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Rickea Jackson (2), Jillian Hollingshead (53), Tess Darby (21), and Jewel Spear (0) return to the game after a time out during the NCAA college basketball game against LSU on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

Lady Vols basketball has a much firmer look at what their roster will look like next season with the transfer portal window closed.

Tennessee will return a large group of players while others will depart due to a lack of eligibility, the choice to transfer and the decision to end their college career.

Here's what the Lady Vols are statistically returning and losing ahead of the 2024-25 season.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

POINTS

Advertisement
Lady Vols basketball points scored in 2023-24.
Lady Vols basketball points scored in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Over half of Tennessee's points from a year ago are returning. With only four members departing, the eight returners add up for 52.4% of the team's points from a year ago. This is led by Jewel Spear who was responsible for 17.2% of the points.

The leading scorer in Rickea Jackson is gone, though. She made up 20.1% of the team's scoring despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury. Her along with Jasmine Powell and Tamari Key leaving is a chunk of 38.2% of the points leaving.

The lone transfer, Karoline Striplin, is taking 9.4% of the production with her to Indiana.

REBOUNDS

Lady Vols basketball rebounds in 2023-24.
Lady Vols basketball rebounds in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

An even bigger percent of the team's rebounding is returning. Sara Puckett, Spear and Jillian Hollingshead all accounted for over 10% of the rebounding each and will be back.

Jackson led the team in rebounding, as well, despite her absences notching 16% of the boards from the season. As a whole, the trio combined for 37.2% of the rebounding.

Striplin made up 8.1% of the boards.

ASSISTS

Lady Vols basketball assists in 2023-24.
Lady Vols basketball assists in 2023-24. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com)

Tennessee's assists primarily came from Powell. She accounted for 26.9% of the team's dimes. Despite this, the trio of transfers still only made up 41.7% of the assists on the team.

With Kim Caldwell doing a good job of returning talent, 54% of the assists are coming back. This includes 14% from Spear and 10.3% from Kaiya Wynn.

Striplin wasn't a big factor in this area as she made up just 4.3% of the assists.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement