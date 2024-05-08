Breaking down how much production the Lady Vols are losing, returning
Lady Vols basketball has a much firmer look at what their roster will look like next season with the transfer portal window closed.
Tennessee will return a large group of players while others will depart due to a lack of eligibility, the choice to transfer and the decision to end their college career.
Here's what the Lady Vols are statistically returning and losing ahead of the 2024-25 season.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
POINTS
Over half of Tennessee's points from a year ago are returning. With only four members departing, the eight returners add up for 52.4% of the team's points from a year ago. This is led by Jewel Spear who was responsible for 17.2% of the points.
The leading scorer in Rickea Jackson is gone, though. She made up 20.1% of the team's scoring despite missing a chunk of the season due to injury. Her along with Jasmine Powell and Tamari Key leaving is a chunk of 38.2% of the points leaving.
The lone transfer, Karoline Striplin, is taking 9.4% of the production with her to Indiana.
REBOUNDS
An even bigger percent of the team's rebounding is returning. Sara Puckett, Spear and Jillian Hollingshead all accounted for over 10% of the rebounding each and will be back.
Jackson led the team in rebounding, as well, despite her absences notching 16% of the boards from the season. As a whole, the trio combined for 37.2% of the rebounding.
Striplin made up 8.1% of the boards.
ASSISTS
Tennessee's assists primarily came from Powell. She accounted for 26.9% of the team's dimes. Despite this, the trio of transfers still only made up 41.7% of the assists on the team.
With Kim Caldwell doing a good job of returning talent, 54% of the assists are coming back. This includes 14% from Spear and 10.3% from Kaiya Wynn.
Striplin wasn't a big factor in this area as she made up just 4.3% of the assists.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––