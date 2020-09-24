VolQuest - Breaking down Pruitt's new deal

Tennessee announced on Thursday, 48 hours before kickoff, a new deal for head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt’s deal now runs through the 2025 season.

The two year extension also includes a $400,000 raise that Pruitt is not taking this year. Pruitt’s buyout numbers remain unchanged.

If Pruitt leaves on his own, he would owe the University a million dollars per year remaining on the contract. If Tennessee were to fire Pruitt without cause they would owe him 60% of his salary (base pay and supplemental pay) per year for the years left on his contract. That’s somewhere in the ballpark of 2.4 million per year.

Pruitt's new deal also has a one time retention bonus of $200,000 that's due to him in Feburary of 2021 if he is still the coach.

While those remain unchanged, Pruitt’s incentives for success have changed and winning means more money for the head coach.