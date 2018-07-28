Charlotte, North Carolina defensive back Tyus Fields has felt good about Tennessee for a few months now. The Hough high school product visited Tennessee this spring and then attended camp last month. He returned to Rocky Top this weekend and pulled the trigger by committing to Tennessee.

"It was the coaching staff and what they are doing," Fields said about why he picked Tennessee. "They are bringing in great players and it's like a family. They are getting it rolling up there. Everyone is trying to come together and I wanted to be a part of that."

The message from Jeremy Pruitt and his staff was simple. They pushed the chance to be a leader and earn early playing time with Tennessee's lack of depth in the defensive backfield.

"They have told me that I will be a big part and others would follow in my footsteps with my leadership," Fields said. "When I sat down and looked at it I wanted to go to place that offered playing time and I was looking for a defense that I can bring something to and I think that is Tennessee."

Fields packs a punch with his ability to come up and be a solid tackler in run support. He is versatile and he believes in his ability to come in and help right away in Knoxville.

"I feel like I'll fit in well at the corner spot," Fields said. "How they do it by playing press coverage and that's what I like to do. I think I'll fit in well with how coach Pruitt likes to use his corners.

"I love the contact of playing press and then sometimes you have to be willing to step up and make a tackle on a running back and I just enjoy doing that. I like the physicality of the position."