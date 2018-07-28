BREAKING: Tyus will wear the T, Vols land Carolina cornerback
Charlotte, North Carolina defensive back Tyus Fields has felt good about Tennessee for a few months now. The Hough high school product visited Tennessee this spring and then attended camp last month. He returned to Rocky Top this weekend and pulled the trigger by committing to Tennessee.
"It was the coaching staff and what they are doing," Fields said about why he picked Tennessee. "They are bringing in great players and it's like a family. They are getting it rolling up there. Everyone is trying to come together and I wanted to be a part of that."
The message from Jeremy Pruitt and his staff was simple. They pushed the chance to be a leader and earn early playing time with Tennessee's lack of depth in the defensive backfield.
"They have told me that I will be a big part and others would follow in my footsteps with my leadership," Fields said. "When I sat down and looked at it I wanted to go to place that offered playing time and I was looking for a defense that I can bring something to and I think that is Tennessee."
Fields packs a punch with his ability to come up and be a solid tackler in run support. He is versatile and he believes in his ability to come in and help right away in Knoxville.
"I feel like I'll fit in well at the corner spot," Fields said. "How they do it by playing press coverage and that's what I like to do. I think I'll fit in well with how coach Pruitt likes to use his corners.
"I love the contact of playing press and then sometimes you have to be willing to step up and make a tackle on a running back and I just enjoy doing that. I like the physicality of the position."
A large amount of credit goes to tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer, who recruits the Charlotte area. The first year Vol assistant has made a strong impact on the recruiting trail and he was constantly on Fields to be a part of the building process at Tennessee.
"He's played a big part," Fields said. "He texts me and calls me every day. He checks up on me to make sure I'm doing well in school. He has been there and has been wanting me to come to Tennessee."
Fields chose Tennessee over North Carolina State, Clemson and others. He felt like Tennessee was the the perfect landing spot as he wants to focus on his final year of prep ball at Hough.
"I'm really looking forward to having this behind me with our season about to start," Fields said. "It's my last year and I think we can bond together and be really good this season. We are close and have a good connection. We went to the 4th round last year and I hope to go further this year."
Rivals.com ranks Fields as a 4-star defensive back in the class of 2019.