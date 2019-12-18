BREAKING: Elite defender Morven Joseph talks decision to play at Tennessee
The recruiting process had some twists and turns. It wasn't always a walk in the part, but Lakeland, Florida pass-rusher Morven Joseph got to his destination on Thursday when he announced he would be playing at Tennessee.
"I liked everything about Tennessee," Joseph said. "What's not to like? Jeremy Pruitt is a straight up guy. He likes what I bring to the table. He likes that I can get to the ball."
The draw to Rocky Top was the chance to play and play early for Joseph. That's what Tennessee impressed upon him from the jump with their urgent need for playmakers coming off the edge of their defense.
"They said I could play early," Joseph said. "They said if I come in and work hard then I could play. That's what I'm going to do."
Tennessee played several key members of the 2019 class during their current 7-5 campaign that resulted in a trip to the Taxslayer Bowl in Jacksonville on January 2nd. Tennessee hit him with the cold hard facts that they aren't afraid to play young players and that was music to his ears.
"I look at all that," Joseph said. "That's my number one goal was to play early. I bring speed to the defense and I'm going to try my hardest to get the quarterback and try my hardest to help the team."
Tennessee outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph served at the area recruiter for Joseph and helped seal the deal along with Pruitt.
"He is a good guy and he speaks facts," Joseph said. "He's a guy that will open your eyes more. When he started recruiting me, it was more about getting to know me. He didn't even talk about football. He was wanting me to get to know the university of Tennessee. It was different and I liked that. Our relationship has really grown."
And Joseph was impressed with how Pruitt interacted with his team and how they responded to him.
"Coach Pruitt is a players coach and he treats his players like they were his own kids," Joseph said.
Rivals.com ranks Joseph as a 4-star in the class of 2020.