The recruiting process had some twists and turns. It wasn't always a walk in the part, but Lakeland, Florida pass-rusher Morven Joseph got to his destination on Thursday when he announced he would be playing at Tennessee.

"I liked everything about Tennessee," Joseph said. "What's not to like? Jeremy Pruitt is a straight up guy. He likes what I bring to the table. He likes that I can get to the ball."

The draw to Rocky Top was the chance to play and play early for Joseph. That's what Tennessee impressed upon him from the jump with their urgent need for playmakers coming off the edge of their defense.

"They said I could play early," Joseph said. "They said if I come in and work hard then I could play. That's what I'm going to do."

Tennessee played several key members of the 2019 class during their current 7-5 campaign that resulted in a trip to the Taxslayer Bowl in Jacksonville on January 2nd. Tennessee hit him with the cold hard facts that they aren't afraid to play young players and that was music to his ears.

"I look at all that," Joseph said. "That's my number one goal was to play early. I bring speed to the defense and I'm going to try my hardest to get the quarterback and try my hardest to help the team."