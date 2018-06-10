With plenty of scholarship offers in front of him, Heard County (Ga.) athlete Aaron Beasley did what he had been wanting to do for a while: He made the drive north on I-75 to commit to Tennessee's coaches in person.

So why was now the right time to be a Vol?

"The coaches are the biggest reason," Beasley said. "I love coach (Charles) Kelly and how he as coaches. I love the defensive scheme they have their under coach (Jeremy) Pruitt. It's just where I think I belong.

"The love they have showed me. They don't blow my phone up but they are always there talking to me and checking on me."

Most prospects would have just made the call to commit, but not Beasley. The very mature and polite Peach State product just felt like he was called to make the trip. He wanted to see their reaction first-hand.

"I wanted to come up and do it in person," Beasley said. "I wanted to do it this way so they know I'm for real. I think it lets them know how I feel about Tennessee and how I feel about the staff."



