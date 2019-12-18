When Mississippi standout Jimmy Holiday went about finding his future home, he was looking for opportunity and development as a quarterback. He has found that in Tennessee, which is why the mid-term enrollee signed with the Vols on Wednesday morning.

“Tennessee is a place where I have a chance to get developed at quarterback,” the 6-1, 180 pound Holiday told Volquest.

The Vols made a big impression on Holiday because of the plan offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke presented him with.

“They were a big factor in deciding on Tennessee,” Holiday admitted. “Coach Chaney has a wonderful plan for being successful and he is about everything he says.”

Holiday said the same can be said for head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With the head coach you know exactly where things are.

“He’s just a great guy overall,” Holiday said. “I feel like he is honest and is a man of his word.

While Chaney and Weinke presented the plan to Holiday a couple of weeks ago, it was Tennessee’s visit to him some five days ago that proved to be the deciding moment in Holiday’s decision.

“Last Saturday, coach Friend came to see me,” Holiday said. “He could have been anywhere else before the dead period, but they chose to come to Mississippi and see me.”

Holiday feels his game is a great compliment to Tennessee’s offense and other quarterbacks because he’s different.

“A new style,” Holiday said when asked to describe his game. “I have a type of game that they have yet to have.

“I have the ability to use my legs and arm and get other people involved.”

Holiday admits there are times he wows himself with some of the plays he’s made. He now hopes that translates to the college game as he enrolls on Rocky Top in just a few weeks as a mid-term arrival.

“I’m very excited,” Holiday offered. “I have waited my whole life to this point. My main goal was to go somewhere and play early. I just want a chance to play my first year.”