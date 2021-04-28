VolQuest - BREAKING: Heupel has his guy, Tayven Jackson breaks down commitment

Josh Heupel has landed his quarterback for the class of 2022 in four-star dual-threat quarterback Tayven Jackson.

The Center Grove High School product out of Greenwood, Indiana committed to Tennessee on Wednesday, choosing the Vols over scholarship offers from nearly 40 schools.

“Me and my family talked about it,” Jackson told Volquest about his decision. “We talked to Coach Heupel — not about committing, just talked to him — and I looked at my Dad and said, ‘I think this is the school I want to go to.’ He said, ‘Yeah, son, it’s a good fit for you, but it’s your choice.’ And then I said, ‘yeah, Dad I want to go to Tennessee.’ So, he told me to call the coaches that have recruited me and to tell them where I want to go. Then to call Coach Heupel and Coach Halzle and tell them that I want to be a Vol.”

Jackson made that phone call to Heupel on Wednesday morning to inform him of his commitment. It was met with a lot of excitement from Tennessee’s coaching staff.

“The whole coaching staff was screaming,” Jackson said. “They got up and started running. I told (Heupel) I need to buy some gear because I’m coming home and he was like ‘WHAT’ and started screaming. It was cool.

“Coach Heupel was talking about how Peyton (Manning) mentioned me and asked if he was going to get the 2022 recruit and he told him that they were trying. That was crazy how Peyton knew who I was.”

Jackson is considered the No. 7 overall dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals and the ninth-best player in the state of Indiana. He’s yet to visit Tennessee as a recruit, but has visited Knoxville before when his sister lived in the area. He’ll take an official visit in June, but may get to campus even sooner.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Jackson said. “I even might go down there some time just to tour the campus and stuff. My mom told me the campus is beautiful and I told her it didn’t matter about the campus. All that matters is if the field is good and the locker room is clean.”