Running backs coach Jay Graham is heading home for a third time. Graham has agreed to replace David Johnson on Tennessee’s staff. Sources tell Volquest that Graham accepted the position on Monday night.

Graham played for the Vols from 1993-1996. He was on Derek Dooley’s staff in 2012 and worked for then offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Graham not only has ties to Rocky Top where his head coach is athletic director Phillip Fulmer, he also has ties to Jeremy Pruitt. Graham and Pruitt were together at Florida State in 2013. Two years ago, Graham left the Seminoles to go with Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M.

Graham also worked with them defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley on that 2012 Vol staff.

This past season Graham was the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator making $550,000.. Interestingly, Graham never signed his contract with the Aggies and doesn’t have a buyout to leave College Station. He was set to make $575,000 this coming season.

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Graham still has plenty of ties to the Tar Heel state. A state that Tennessee is working heavily in the class of 2021.

Graham was recruiting in North Carolina late last week and may be back in the Tar Heel State this week wearing a familiar T on his chest. He also has deep ties to the state of Virginia on the recruiting trail.

The departure of special teams coordinator Kevin Sherrer also gives Pruitt options with Graham because the veteran has served as special teams coordinator for five years under Fisher.

Graham is expected to arrive in Knoxville on Tuesday night.